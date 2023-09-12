Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: heavy metal, Heavy Metal Magazine

Reports are comig in of hundreds of thousands of copies of Heavy Metal Magazine destroyed, to save on warehouse storage space.

Heavy Metal Magazine began as a translated license from the French science-fantasy magazine Métal Hurlant and included work by the likes of Enki Bilal, Philippe Caza, Guido Crepax, Philippe Druillet, Jean-Claude Forest, Moebius, Chantal Montellier, and Milo Manara. It would then publish original American-originated work in the same vein. It was bought by massive Heavy Metal fan Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in 1992. It was later sold to David Boxenbaum and Jeff Krelitz in 2014. until they were forced out and in 2019, Heavy Metal was taken over by Matthew Medney and David Erwin. With stories of internal coups, challenging comings and goings, non-delivery to customers, callousness and challenges from creators, former employees, their widows and estates, cash flow problems saw the publisher shut down, before a planned relaunch and revamp from Whatnot Publishing/Massive was announced. In the end, they only published a final issue of the previous version of the magazine, a year late, for San Diego Comic-Con and the promised revival was abandoned. Massive/Whatnot had decided not to publish it after all.

But what of what remains of Heavy Metal Magazine? As a company, as a trademark, as a publisher, it still exists and is having all sorts of meetings. A Heavy Metal Vol 2 #1 had actually been completed but not published. But actual comic books themselves? I understand that hundreds of thousands of copies of back issues of the magazine were pulped rather than continue to accrue warehouse costs. Not even Chuck Rozanski of Mile High Comcis was approached to take such a collection on assignment, just hundreds of thousands of copies of the magazine stretching back through its archive were destroyed. They still have plenty of copies on sale. Just… fewer than they once had.

Well, I guess it will make back issues suddenly a lot rarer.

