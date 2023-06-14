I Also Signed the Petition

Posted in: Paramount+, Streaming, TV | Tagged: Preview, Star Trek, Star Trek: Legacy, Strange New Worlds, Trailer

Akiva Goldsman, the co-showrunner of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, supports the idea of “Star Trek: Legacy” so much that he even signed the petition for it.

Don’t think for a moment that fans have forgotten about the push for “Star Trek: Legacy” just because they are excited for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. “Legacy” is an online movement advocating for a spinoff series to continue blending the various generations of Star Trek for new adventures. Terry Matalas, the showrunner for Picard, leads this movement. While the WGA/AMPTP writers’ strike presents challenges to deal-making and announcements, Akiva Goldsman promises behind-the-scenes influence to make it happen, stating, “The appetite for it is undeniable,” in an interview with CinemaBlend.







Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E01 ‘The Broken Circle” Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 1 ‘The Broken Circle”: Desperate to help his shipmate, Spock disobeys orders and leads the USS Enterprise and its crew into disputed territory, risking conflict with the Klingons. This episode, written by Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman, and directed by Chris Fisher, will kick off the second season of the show.

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike adventures through uncharted space and encounters new life and civilizations. They will embark on personal journeys that will test their resolve and redefine their destinies. The crew will face old friends and enemies in ways never seen before on any “Star Trek” series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, chronicles the years when Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) explore new worlds before Captain Kirk joins the U.S.S. Enterprise. This season, the series features guest appearances from Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia, as well as a crossover episode with Jack Quaid (Boimler) and Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from “Lower Decks” directed by Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet are executive producers, and Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth also produce.

