I am loving the fact that discovering new songs on Apple Music will become significantly easier.

Apple Music has unveiled an exciting new addition to its platform with the release of iOS 17 later this year. Users already testing the beta versions can enjoy the new Song Credits feature, which provides more information about the music being played and makes it easier to discover other songs involving the same artists.

Song credits are valuable details that identify the people behind a specific piece of music, such as the artists, lyricists, songwriters, and producers. Apple Music will now display this information to listeners, allowing them to click on individual contributors’ names to explore their other works.

