I am loving the fact that discovering new songs on Apple Music will become significantly easier.

Apple Music has unveiled an exciting new addition to its platform with the release of iOS 17 later this year. Users already testing the beta versions can enjoy the new Song Credits feature, which provides more information about the music being played and makes it easier to discover other songs involving the same artists.

Song credits are valuable details that identify the people behind a specific piece of music, such as the artists, lyricists, songwriters, and producers. Apple Music will now display this information to listeners, allowing them to click on individual contributors’ names to explore their other works.

This feature not only gives contributors a well-deserved recognition but also serves as a fantastic resource for finding new music. The announcement of Song Credits was made at the WWDC 2023 keynote, where it was revealed that Apple Music is receiving six new features in the forthcoming update.

Opinion: Apple Music’s New Song Credits Feature Will Help You Discover More Music That You’ll Love

Although some music is created solely by one person, most songs involve a collaboration of various artists. For instance, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album showcases a wide range of talents from the modern music scene. The track “Lavender Haze” alone features credits for Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark Anthony Spears, Jahaan Akil Sweet, and Sam Dew. Lana Del Rey makes an appearance on “Snow on the Beach,” while Aaron Dessner contributes to “The Great War.”

Knowing this information is invaluable because if you discover that you enjoy the work of a particular contributor, like Jack Antonoff, it’s highly likely that you will also appreciate their other collaborations. Jack Antonoff has been involved in multiple projects, including working with Troye Sivan, Sia, Lorde, St Vincent, and P!nk.

The same can be said for Aaron Dessner, who is a member of The National and has lent his talents to Ed Sheeran, Sharon Van Etten, and Mouse on Mars.

Personally, I find this feature fascinating. For example, if you search for other works by Zoë Kravitz, you will discover her acting in a film with the Glaswegian noise band Mogwai, performing with Janelle Monae on “Dirty Computer,” and being one of the star attractions on the Kids Pop and Kids Party compilations.

While not all of these musical rabbit holes will lead to something you love – for instance, I personally dislike Ed Sheeran’s work despite Aaron Dessner’s involvement – it still presents an incredible opportunity to explore and discover new music on one of the best music streaming platforms available. Who knows what hidden gems await?