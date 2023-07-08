‘I was somewhat taken aback’: Geena Davis diagnosed with ADHD at 41

Geena Davis, the renowned actress, made a revelation about her Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) diagnosis during her appearance on ITV’s Loose Women in October 2022. She candidly recounted her experience, stating, “During my second therapy session, my therapist astutely inquired if anyone had ever mentioned the possibility of me having ADD.” Geena further explained, expressing her initial belief that something was inherently wrong with her due to her difficulties in completing tasks. This sense of inadequacy haunted her throughout her life, burdening her with immense shame.

However, discovering the reason behind her struggles provided Geena with a sense of liberation. As she elaborated in a follow-up interview with Chris Evans on Virgin Radio, at the age of 41, Geena learned that she had ADHD, but without the hyperactivity component. “To be honest, I believed it was impossible for me to have ADHD because I never displayed hyperactivity,” confessed Geena. This surprising revelation led her to undergo testing, which confirmed her diagnosis and shed light on numerous unresolved issues.

Geena continued to describe the long-standing challenges she faced throughout her life, including difficulty initiating tasks and an inability to finish them. She clandestinely concealed this “shameful secret” because she mistakenly believed it to be a personal flaw rather than a function of her brain.

Understanding ADHD and ADD: The National Health Service (NHS) identifies two key types of ADHD behaviors: Inattentiveness, marked by difficulty concentrating and maintaining focus

Hyperactivity and impulsiveness If an individual struggles with concentration and focus without experiencing hyperactivity or impulsiveness, they are classified as having ADD.

Common signs of inattentiveness may include: A short attention span and easy distractibility

Tendency to make careless mistakes, especially in academic work

Frequent forgetfulness or misplacing items

Inability to persist with tedious or time-consuming tasks

Difficulty following instructions or listening attentively

Frequently switching between activities or tasks

Challenges in task organization Signs of hyperactivity and impulsiveness may manifest as: Inability to remain still, particularly in calm environments

Restlessness and constant fidgeting

Difficulty concentrating on tasks

Excessive physical movement

Tendency to talk excessively

Impatience, interrupting others or difficulty waiting for one’s turn

Impulsive behavior, acting without considering consequences

Tendency to interrupt conversations

Lack of awareness of potential dangers The NHS emphasizes that ADHD is considered a developmental disorder, typically appearing during childhood and persisting into adulthood. If you suspect that you may have ADHD, it is essential to consult with your healthcare provider for professional evaluation and guidance.

Geena Davis, renowned for her role in Thelma and Louise, can be seen in the film airing on Friday, July 7 at 11.40pm on BBC One.





