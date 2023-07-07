Ice crystal formation in Arctic low-level clouds primarily attributed to Arctic dust particles

Svalbard in the Arctic in summer. Dust from the land without snow cover greatly contributes to the formation of ice crystals in the low-level clouds. Credit: Yutaka Tobo, National Institute of Polar Research



Researchers at Nagoya University and the National Institute of Polar Research in Japan have made a significant discovery regarding the Arctic. They have found that dust from land without snow cover in the region is a major source of particles that form ice crystals in the low-level clouds during the summer and fall seasons.

The formation of ice crystals in the low-level clouds has an impact on climate, as it leads to the growth of ice particles at the expense of liquid droplets. This growth eventually results in precipitation, lowering sunlight reflectance and decreasing cloud longevity.

Dr. Kei Kawai, the first author of the study, stated, “The Arctic is experiencing accelerated warming, with a rate two to four times higher than global warming. Considering the influence of low-level clouds on climate, our findings could contribute to better predictions of Arctic climate change.” The research findings were published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Dust consists of small mineral particles from the earth or sand. These particles act as nuclei for ice crystal formation in clouds. While dust is mainly emitted from arid regions in lower or mid-latitudes, recent studies have revealed that dust is also emitted in Arctic areas with no snow, ice, or vegetation. A previous study suggested that Arctic dust contains a small amount of organic matter with high ice nucleating ability, making it an efficient nucleus for ice crystal formation.

Dr. Kawai explained, “Arctic dust is mostly emitted during the summer and early fall seasons, when surface temperatures are high and snow cover is low. During this time, Arctic dust is distributed in the lower troposphere of the region, where temperatures are warmer than -15°C. Dust particles from deserts in lower or mid-latitudes are generally not efficient at acting as nuclei for ice crystals at temperatures above -15°C. However, Arctic dust particles can act as nuclei between -20°C and -5°C due to their high ice nucleating ability.”

Until now, the importance of Arctic dust’s high ice nucleating ability has been overlooked in modeling studies. To address this gap, Associate Professor Hitoshi Matsui and Dr. Kawai, in collaboration with Associate Professor Yutaka Tobo of the National Institute of Polar Research, conducted a study using the global aerosol-climate model CAM-ATRAS.

First, they incorporated the observed high ice nucleating ability of Arctic dust into their model. They then compared simulations that included this ability with simulations that did not. The results showed that simulations considering Arctic dust’s ice nucleating ability demonstrated efficient ice nucleation in the Arctic region and closely matched observations of ice nucleating particles in several Arctic locations. In contrast, simulations that did not consider this ability showed minimal ice nucleation from Arctic dust.

The results also revealed that the number of ice nucleating particles from dust worldwide in the lower troposphere of the Arctic during the summer and fall seasons increased by over 100 times when accounting for Arctic dust’s high ice nucleating ability. Furthermore, Arctic dust was found to be the primary source of these ice nucleating particles.

Hence, the researchers have confirmed that Arctic dust plays a crucial role in the formation of ice nucleating particles in low-level clouds during the summer and fall seasons in the Arctic. Dr. Kawai stated, “Our study highlights the importance of considering Arctic dust’s high ice nucleating ability to understand the distribution and origin of ice nucleating particles in the Arctic. We hope that this finding will contribute to a better understanding of Arctic warming and enable more accurate projections of future Arctic climate change.”

More information:

Kei Kawai et al, Dominant Role of Arctic Dust With High Ice Nucleating Ability in the Arctic Lower Troposphere, Geophysical Research Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2022GL102470

Provided by

Nagoya University





