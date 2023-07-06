Identifying Freeze Response: A Therapist Highlights 4 Key Signs of this Behavior

At some point in our lives, we have all experienced moments where we found ourselves unable to react or respond. This often happens in dangerous or traumatic situations, when stress overwhelms us. This reaction is known as the ‘Freeze Response,’ where we become immobilized and alert, yet unable to take action.

According to therapist Rebekah Ballagh, the freeze response occurs when we find ourselves stuck and unable to move forward due to prolonged stress or recent traumatic events. This state is characterized by feeling flat, low, spacey, and unengaged. It’s important to understand that the body and nervous system are trying to protect us through this response, and with time, healing will occur.

Here are some signs that can help us identify the freeze response:

Feeling Spacey: Difficulty thinking clearly, experiencing mental fog, and feeling zoned out are common signs of the freeze response. This can lead to a sense of alienation from reality and hinder meaningful conversations, creating a gap between ourselves and others. Social Isolation: The freeze response often robs us of the energy to be present in social settings. We may find ourselves canceling plans and avoiding social interactions, as maintaining a social life becomes an arduous task. Lack of Motivation: The freeze response can leave us feeling uninspired and drained of energy to perform daily tasks. For example, we may find ourselves sitting in a towel after a shower or linger in our cars without purpose. Everyday activities become challenging. Low Mood: Persistent feelings of depression, self-criticism, guilt, and shame often accompany the freeze response. We may feel stuck in one place and devoid of hope for the future.

While recognizing these signs is crucial, it’s essential to understand that resonating with the freeze response does not mean we are broken. We should practice gentleness and kindness towards ourselves.