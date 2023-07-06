Identifying Symptoms and Treatment Options for Valve Disease in Older Adults

Valve disease among the elderly is a condition that affects the functioning of the heart valves. Common symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue. There are two main types of valve diseases, namely aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation.

According to Vinoth Kumar, a Senior Interventional Cardiologist at CARE Hospitals in HITEC City, Hyderabad, valve disease, specifically aortic stenosis, is a significant health issue among the elderly population in India. As individuals age, their heart valves can deteriorate, leading to conditions like valve regurgitation or stenosis. This can cause symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, and fainting. Aortic stenosis, which is characterized by the narrowing of the aortic valve, is the most common valve disease among the elderly in India.

Studies have shown that valve disease is prevalent in India. A study published in the Indian Heart Journal in 2019 revealed that the overall prevalence of valvular heart disease among the elderly (aged 60 years and above) was around 10.7%. Aortic stenosis accounted for a significant proportion of these cases.

Dr. Srinivasa Prasad B V, a Consultant in Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, states that valve disease in the elderly is quite common, affecting one in eight individuals aged 65 years and older. Degenerative Aortic Stenosis is the most prevalent type. Patients often do not experience significant symptoms until the disease reaches an advanced stage. The initial symptoms may be reduced physical activity or mild fatigue.

These symptoms are often mistakenly attributed to the aging process by family members. However, a physician consultation can help detect these valve issues by listening for murmurs and conducting further investigations with Echocardiography. These patients can be treated with valve replacement through surgery or transcatheter procedures.

Dr. Sunil Dwivedi, a Cardiology Consultant at Manipal Hospital Millers Road, explains that the most common cause of valve disease in the elderly is degenerative valvular heart disease. The severity of the condition determines whether it requires medical treatment or surgical interventions. Non-significant cases are often managed with medications, while significant valve disease usually requires surgery. Percutaneous treatments, such as TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement), are gaining popularity as non-surgical alternatives for significant valve disease.

Treatment

Doctors play a crucial role in the treatment of valve disease in the elderly. They diagnose the condition through physical examinations and diagnostic tests like echocardiography. By assessing the severity of the valve disease, doctors can determine the most appropriate treatment approach.

Dr. Kumar states that in recent years, TAVR has gained recognition as a less invasive treatment option for elderly patients with aortic stenosis. It has shown promising outcomes in India, including reduced hospital stays, quicker recovery, and improved quality of life compared to traditional open-heart surgeries. Doctors also provide post-treatment care, monitoring patients’ progress, managing medications, and addressing any potential complications. Regular follow-up visits are vital for assessing the effectiveness of treatment and making necessary adjustments.

Valve disease, especially aortic stenosis, is prevalent among the elderly in India. Medical professionals can provide accurate and up-to-date information on valve disease in the elderly. It is important to consult them or refer to reputable health organizations for the latest insights.

Dr. Prasad adds, “TAVI and TMVR (percutaneous valve replacement procedures) have helped many elderly individuals who were at high risk for surgery to regain their full activities and lead a normal life.”

For mitral stenosis (narrowing of the mitral valve), treatment options include ballooning, surgery, or a combination of both. In cases of regurgitation, open-heart surgery or percutaneous procedures like Mitraclip or Mitral valve ring can be performed.

Dr. Dwivedi concludes that abnormalities of the tricuspid and pulmonary valves on the right side of the heart are less common and rarely require surgery. Surgical treatment of these valves is complicated and associated with more complications and higher risks in terms of morbidity and mortality.