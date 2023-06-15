‘IGN First: Final Fantasy 16 Developers List Their Top 3 Picks!’

The Final Fantasy series has captured the hearts of gamers worldwide for decades, and the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI is highly anticipated by fans. To gain some insight into the inspirations behind the new game, IGN visited Square Enix’s Tokyo HQ and asked six members of the development team to share their favorite Final Fantasy titles.

According to Producer Naoki Yoshida, the original Final Fantasy was a seminal moment for him. Its strong sense of fantasy, storytelling, and presentation left a lasting impact. Final Fantasy III is also one of his favorites due to its customization options and the introduction of the Active Time Battle system. Final Fantasy VII, with its cinematic experience, incredible power, and vast content, rounds out his top three.

For Director Hiroshi Takai, Final Fantasy V is an unshakable number one as it was the first game he worked on and featured a battle system that inspired Final Fantasy XVI. Final Fantasy VI, the last to use sprites, and Final Fantasy Tactics, his first significant game as a designer, round out his top three.

Creative Director Kazutoyo Maehiro also chooses Final Fantasy V as his top game due to its well-made systems and vibrant sprites. His number two pick is Final Fantasy Tactics, and his number three is Final Fantasy XII, which he worked on as a Combat Director.

Combat Director Ryota Suzuki’s top three include Final Fantasy V, which he believes inspired Final Fantasy XVI’s battle system, Final Fantasy X, which he found engrossing, and Final Fantasy III, the first Final Fantasy he played and inspired his love for the RPG genre.

Art Director Hiroshi Minagawa is a fan of Final Fantasy III and V for their job system and abilities. He also chose Final Fantasy XII, a game he worked on, for its significant challenges and memories.

Localization Director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox’s top three include Final Fantasy V, which blew him away with the death of a main character, Final Fantasy XI, which got him into Square Enix, and Final Fantasy XIV, where his ideas were incorporated.

Interestingly, Final Fantasy V is the team’s most popular title, with three votes for Final Fantasy III, two for Final Fantasy X and two for Final Fantasy XII. According to Takai, Final Fantasy XVI was excluded from the rankings, and if included, he jokes, it would be number one for all of them.

With the team’s love for the classic Final Fantasy titles, fans can expect Final Fantasy XVI to have its roots in the series’ great storytelling, iconic battle system, and customizable characters. Excitement builds for the release of Final Fantasy XVI for the PlayStation 5 on June 22.





