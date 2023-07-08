IMDb Ranks the Top 20 Netflix Documentaries

In 2023, Netflix has delivered a remarkable lineup of documentaries for fans like me. From the captivating Gunther’s Millions to the chilling Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, along with Longest Third Date and Waco: American Apocalypse, and the exciting new releases Wham! and Take Care of Maya, Netflix has truly impressed. One upcoming release that has piqued my interest is Unknown: Killer Robots, a thought-provoking exploration of AI’s role in the military in the era of ChatGPT.

With such an exceptional year for Netflix documentaries, it’s worth taking a moment to assess the genre’s performance using IMDb data. This will help us identify the best Netflix documentaries to add to our watchlist. Below, I present 20 of the top Netflix documentaries, along with their current IMDb scores. Keep in mind that this list will be regularly updated as IMDb scores fluctuate and new top-tier documentaries are released.

1. Our Planet (9.3/10): Narrated by the legendary David Attenborough, this documentary series will immerse you in the breathtaking beauty of Planet Earth.

2. The Last Dance (9.1/10): Explore the rise of Michael Jordan and the unforgettable 1990s Chicago Bulls in this captivating docuseries.

3. David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet (8.9/10): In this documentary film, David Attenborough reflects on his life and the history of life on Earth, offering a poignant vision for the future.

4. Making a Murderer (8.6/10): Prepare to be shocked by this gripping true crime series that follows two men accused of a murder they may not have committed.

5. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (8.5/10): Dive into the world of Formula 1 racing with this thrilling documentary that takes you behind the scenes of the sport.

6. Five Came Back (8.3/10): Five prominent Hollywood directors recount the stories of filmmakers who documented World War II by enlisting in the military.

7. 13th (8.2/10): Director Ava Duvernay explores the alarming rise of the US prison population in this eye-opening documentary.

8. My Octopus Teacher (8.1/10): Experience the extraordinary bond between a filmmaker and an octopus residing in a South African kelp forest in this captivating Netflix documentary.

9. Cheer (8.1/10): Get a glimpse into the cutthroat world of competitive cheerleading in Texas through this compelling docuseries that kept us hooked during the pandemic.

10. Dirty Money (8.1/10): Uncover acts of corporate greed and corruption as this investigative series digs deep into scandalous topics like payday loans and emissions test cheating.

11. The Keepers (8.0/10): True crime enthusiasts will be riveted by this chilling examination of a nun’s murder and its connection to a priest suspected of abuse.

12. Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (8.0/10): Amateur online sleuths embark on a risky manhunt after disturbing crime videos lead them into a dark underworld.

13. The Toys That Made Us (7.9/10): Discover the brilliant minds behind iconic toy franchises like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and My Little Pony in this captivating docuseries.

14. Icarus (7.9/10): Dive into the world of Russian doping and uncover the shocking truth behind the Olympic Games in this Oscar-winning documentary.

15. Take Care of Maya (7.9/10): Prepare for an emotionally charged story as a Florida couple fights against an unjust healthcare system for custody of their child, wrongly accused of abuse.

16. Ugly Delicious (7.8/10): Join star chef David Chang and his friends on a mouthwatering cross-cultural culinary adventure in this delectable docuseries.

17. The Game Changers (7.8/10): Explore the optimal diet for health and performance as a UFC fighter interviews top athletes and scientists in this enlightening documentary.

18. Crip Camp (7.7/10): Witness how a groundbreaking summer camp empowers disabled teens to build a movement in this inspiring documentary from the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions.

19. Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (7.7/10): Delve into the mind of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy through archival footage, interviews, and more in this chilling limited series.

20. Athlete A (7.6/10): Uncover the shocking abuse endured by gymnasts at the hands of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in this powerful Netflix documentary.

These documentaries encompass various genres, from nature to true crime, providing unparalleled storytelling that has captivated audiences worldwide. As you explore the best Netflix has to offer, keep in mind that the IMDb scores may change, and new releases may knock existing titles down the list. So, get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Netflix documentaries and discover the next gem to add to your watchlist.





