Immortals of Aveum Provides: 12 Biomes, Multiple NPC Hubs, and 25 Distinct Spells

Immortals of Aveum is a highly innovative title that combines the elements of first-person shooting and magic in a vast and enchanting fantasy world. Understanding the game can be a challenge, but fortunately, a new Immortals of Aveum deep-dive trailer has been released to provide an overview of what the game has to offer.

The trailer primarily focuses on the first-person combat in Immortals of Aveum, which revolves around three colors of magic – Red (close-quarters offense), Blue (long-range offense), and Green (mobility). In addition to combat, the trailer also provides details about progression in the game, showcasing 25 unique spells and up to 80 talents that can be unlocked through the game’s skill tree. Furthermore, the trailer offers a glimpse of the game’s expansive semi-open world, which features 12 distinct biomes and three town-like hubs where players can interact with NPCs, undertake quests, and purchase equipment. Watch the complete trailer below to see for yourself.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the world of Immortals of Aveum…

“During your time in Aveum, you will embark on journeys through twelve unique biomes that span the world. The larger world of Immortals of Aveum is waiting to be explored. The game features three bustling hubs where players can engage in conversations with local characters, undertake missions, or enhance their equipment at the Forge. However, there are also vast expanses of untamed wilderness, vibrant landscapes, mysterious depths, and ancient ruins that hold the memories of both peace and war. These locations are filled with dangers, from Rashanian troops to prowling beasts. Connecting everything is the Wound, an amorphous and expanding void that divides the land and incessantly threatens to consume more. The existence of these vast depths is shrouded in great mystery, but the immediate threat lies beyond it.”

Although the Order of the Immortals fights alongside Lucium, Rasharn, a large and prosperous kingdom, lies across the Wound as Lucium’s archenemy. Ruled by the tyrant Sandrakk, Rasharn’s armies have been conquering and destroying anyone who opposes them. While Lucium remains strong, Rasharn’s power grows each day. It is now up to Jak and the Immortals to safeguard not only their homeland but also the homes of all the free inhabitants of Aveum. Join forces with courageous warriors like Devyn and Zendara under the wise guidance of Grand Magnus Kirkan, encounter characters driven by their own ambitions and objectives, and become an Immortal.”

Immortals of Aveum will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. The game was recently delayed for further polishing and is now set to launch on August 22.