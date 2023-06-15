Important cautionary notice for online film streamers regarding Chrome

Attention all Chrome users: beware of the latest threat discovered by researchers at HP Wolf Security. Hackers have found a way to trick users into downloading a fake extension, called “Shampoo,” that redirects search queries to malicious websites, leading to profit for cybercriminals through annoying pop-up ads. This persistent malware can relaunch itself every 50 minutes and is often disguised as a free movie or TV streaming service. Using pirating web pages has become more popular due to the affordability crisis of official streaming services. But instead of watching the latest Hollywood blockbuster, these free services leave devices infected with malware.

Moreover, attackers are also embedding malicious software behind fake “click here” icons in trusted OneNote documents, giving them access to users’ machines and leading to further cyber attacks.

To avoid these threats, users are advised to download only from trusted sources and avoid pirating sites. Employees should be wary of suspicious internal documents and check with senders before opening them. Organizations should also configure email gateway and security tool policies to block OneNote files from unknown external sources.