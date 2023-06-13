Important Indicators of Skin Cancer to Watch for, as Advised by a Doctor

With the scorching heat and bright sun, it is easy to bask in the idyllic weather and enjoy ourselves. However, it’s crucial to remember that most skin cancers develop in areas that are regularly exposed to sunshine. As a result, protecting yourself during this time is a must.
What’s worrying is that this severe condition can also manifest in areas that rarely see the light, including beneath your nails, in your mouth, genitals, and palms, according to Dr Nikita Patel, GP and Associate Medical Director at Vitality.
“It is imperative to examine your skin regularly and notify your GP if you spot anything new, any changes, or anything abnormal,” Dr Patel cautioned.
The good news is that thinking “alphabetically” might help you recognize the “critical” warning signals.
The doctor advised using letters from A to E to monitor any cancerous changes:
- A – Asymmetry – Does the mole exhibit an irregular shape?
- B – Border – Is the border irregular or uneven?
- C – Colour – Is the colour uneven?
- D – Diameter – Is the mole larger than a pea?
- E – Evolving – Has the mole changed in any of these ways over the past few weeks or months?
Aside from any changes in the size, shape, and colour of your moles, there are other “good reasons to seek an opinion from your GP.”
The doctor advised looking out for oozing, bleeding, pain, and itchiness. She added that “getting to know what your skin looks like normally is key, and if you see any changes or possible indications of skin cancer, go and see your GP. If feasible, keep a record of the lesion, how it has altered, use a ruler to gauge it, and take regular photos.”
While using sunscreen with a protective factor on a sunny day is essential, the doctor recommended making this a year-round practice.
“It’s crucial for individuals of all skin types to safeguard themselves from UV rays throughout the year, not just on sunny days,” Dr Patel remarked. She emphasized that even when it’s cloudy, you can still get sunburn, underscoring the importance of adequately protecting your skin.
