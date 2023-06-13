Important Indicators of Skin Cancer to Watch for, as Advised by a Doctor

With the scorching heat and bright sun, it is easy to bask in the idyllic weather and enjoy ourselves. However, it’s crucial to remember that most skin cancers develop in areas that are regularly exposed to sunshine. As a result, protecting yourself during this time is a must.

What’s worrying is that this severe condition can also manifest in areas that rarely see the light, including beneath your nails, in your mouth, genitals, and palms, according to Dr Nikita Patel, GP and Associate Medical Director at Vitality.

“It is imperative to examine your skin regularly and notify your GP if you spot anything new, any changes, or anything abnormal,” Dr Patel cautioned.

The good news is that thinking “alphabetically” might help you recognize the “critical” warning signals.

