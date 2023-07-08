Improved job numbers fail to lift PSEi due to impact from conglomerates

MANILA – The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) experienced a drop of nearly 100 points due to the selling-off of large conglomerates and property firms.

By the close of trading, the PSEi fell 1.47 percent, or 95.23 points, to 6,379.03, while the broader All Shares index declined 0.97 percent, or 33.65 points, to 3,422.28.

The market decline was driven by drops in conglomerates SM Investments and Ayala Corp, as well as their property units.

This occurred despite positive data released on July 7th, indicating a promising outlook for the economy. The Philippine Statistics Authority reported the country’s second-lowest unemployment rate in May at 4.3 percent.

All subsectors in the red

All PSE subsectors ended the day in negative territory, with holding firms and property both dropping 1.93 percent. Financials declined by 1.37 percent, followed by industrial (-0.49 percent), services (-0.28 percent), and mining and oil (-0.26 percent).

A total of 444.77 million shares, valued at P3.1 billion, were traded, with net foreign selling reaching P500 million, according to data from the stock exchange.

SM Investments Corp. was the most actively traded stock, falling 2.31 percent to P910.50 per share.

It was followed by SM Prime Holdings Inc., down 2.60 percent to P31.90; Ayala Corp., down 1.55 percent to P605; BDO Unibank Inc., down 0.73 percent to P135.90; and Aboitiz Power Corp., down 1.11 percent to P35.60 per share.

International Container Terminal Services Inc. remained flat at P198.40; Bank of the Philippine Islands fell 2.67 percent to P105.90; Ayala Land Inc. declined 1.84 percent to P24; Metro Pacific Investments Corp. rose 0.20 percent to P4.96; and Greenergy Holdings Inc. plummeted 24.44 percent to P0.68 per share.

Overall, there were 122 losers compared to 61 advancers, while 41 companies remained unchanged.



Read Next