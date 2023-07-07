In a single nation, Pixel ranks second as a smartphone brand, right behind Apple.

Google’s Pixel handsets have had a relatively modest sales record compared to industry giants like Apple and Samsung. Despite this, recent data from Bloomberg shows that 27.6 million Pixels have been purchased since the line launched in 2016, prior to the introduction of the Pixel 7 line. While this number is dwarfed by the sales figures of other manufacturers, there are signs of improvement for the Pixel brand.

According to Counterpoint Research, global shipments of Pixel handsets increased by 67% year-over-year in Q1 2023, thanks to the success of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Interestingly, the United States is not where Pixel smartphones excel the most. Japan took the lead in Q1 2023, with 34% of Pixel shipments being delivered to the country. This is a significant increase from the 10% of shipments sent to Japan during the same quarter the previous year. Meanwhile, the U.S. experienced a decline in regional Pixel sales, dropping from 51% of shipped Pixels in Q1 2022 to 31% in Q1 2023. In Western Europe, the percentage dropped from 24% to 17%.

Google now holds a 9% market share in Japan, making it the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the country, trailing only Apple. This is a notable achievement for Google, surpassing local brands like Sharp and Sony. Counterpoint suggests that the withdrawal of local brands will further solidify the dominance of U.S. brands like Apple and Google in Japan.

Another positive development for Google is the response to its mid-range Pixel “a” series. The Pixel 7a, released in May, has seen a 74% increase in cumulative shipments during its first three weeks on the market compared to the previous year’s Pixel 6a. Counterpoint attributes the success of the Pixel 7a to the enhanced Google Tensor 2 chipset, outstanding camera performance, and 8GB of RAM.

Notably, the Pixel 7a is available through all three major Japanese carriers this year: SoftBank, AU, and DOCOMO. In contrast, the Pixel 6a was only available through two of the carriers in 2022. Moreover, the Pixel 6a dominated the Japanese Android market for seven consecutive months from September 2022 to March 2023. With the Pixel 7a off to an even stronger start, Google has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about its prospects in the country.