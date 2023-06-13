In celebration of BTS’ 10th anniversary, Spotify introduces My Top 5 BTS Songs feature.

The worldwide fandom of BTS seemed unfathomably intense to me until last year when my wife, an avid BTS fan and member of the BTS “Army,” brought me to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the final show of the group’s Permission to Dance US concert tour. The experience was unforgettable, especially hearing 65,000 fans belting out the chorus to Fake Love.

Afterward, I learned about the BTS ARMY Reserve, a term that refers to non-fan partners of die-hard BTS listeners. While I cannot recite the fan chant, nor do I own any merchandise, I can proudly say that I tried Spotify’s new BTS interactive feature called “My Top 5: BTS Songs” with ease. The feature allows fans to curate their favorite songs from the enormous BTS catalog and share them on social media.

BTS collaborated with Spotify to create this feature, and the band hopes fans will embrace the new experience. To try it out, users must ensure they run version 8.8.40.x. of Spotify, visit the BTS Top 5 feature page, choose their top five songs from a pre-selected song list, reorder them in a visual display, and then share their personalized digital card on social media using #spotifymytop5.

June 13 marks the anniversary of BTS’s debut in 2013, and the group doesn’t show any signs of slowing down since then, having released numerous songs such as Dynamite, Take Two, and more. My Top 5: BTS Songs include Butter, Spring Day, Mic Drop, Save Me, and Blood Sweat & Tears, but I’m rethinking it after listening to Take Two.

In conclusion, Spotify’s new feature is undoubtedly a treat for BTS fans globally, allowing them to easily share their favorite songs and celebrate the group’s ten-year anniversary.





