In Just One Month, Street Fighter 6 Breaks Record with Sales of Over 2 Million Units

Today, CAPCOM announced that Street Fighter 6 has achieved outstanding global sales, reaching over two million units in just over a month since its release. This remarkable milestone adds to the impressive cumulative sales of the franchise, which now exceed 50 million units.

The success of this new installment can be attributed to several factors, including the introduction of the Modern Control Type. This simplified control scheme has made it easier for newcomers to perform special attacks, thereby expanding the game’s appeal to a wider audience. Another significant innovation in Street Fighter 6 is the single player story-focused World Tour mode, which has added a new dimension to the franchise.

In a glowing 10/10 review by Francesco De Meo on Wccftech, both the Modern Controls and World Tour mode receive high praise:

While some may view Modern Controls as a form of cheating, I personally see no issue with them. Having invested nearly 70 hours in the game, including the beta versions, I have never felt at a disadvantage while using Classic Controls. Admittedly, at higher ranks, fewer players choose to utilize them. Ultimately, I believe that making the game accessible to new players and fostering a welcoming community is more important than concerns about fairness. Therefore, I fully support the inclusion of new control options.

Veterans of the series will undoubtedly appreciate the ability to mix and match special moves of iconic characters, as well as the numerous references to both the Street Fighter and Final Fight franchises in the story. However, it is evident that the World Tour mode was primarily designed as a learning tool for newcomers. In this regard, it proves to be highly effective. The main game’s fundamental mechanics are gradually introduced throughout the story, and additional side missions offer further guidance on advanced techniques. While this approach may be somewhat limiting for long-time Street Fighter players, once the training wheels are off, even veterans can enjoy the immensely entertaining World Tour mode. Undeniably, it stands as the best single-player content ever seen in the series, surpassing even Street Fighter Alpha 3’s World Tour Mode.

Undoubtedly, the esports aspect of Street Fighter 6 is another significant factor driving interest in the game. CAPCOM has reminded everyone that the Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2023, starting later this month, will feature the new game. Additionally, the highly anticipated Capcom Pro Tour 2023 will take place the following month, offering a record-breaking $1 million prize for the winner and a total prize pool of $2 million.

This is merely the beginning for Street Fighter 6. The release of the first DLC character, Rashid, is scheduled for July 20th, with three more characters (A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma) set to be introduced within the first year of live service.

CAPCOM has set its sights on achieving a lifetime sales milestone of 10 million units for this game. With an impressive start like this, it is not inconceivable that this goal could be reached within a couple of years, solidifying Street Fighter 6 as yet another resounding success for the indomitable Japanese developer and publisher.