In May, equities received investment of over Rs 2,400 crore from mutual funds.

New Delhi: After pulling out capital from equities in April, mutual funds invested more than Rs. 2,400 crores in stocks last month. This can be attributed to robust GDP growth, controlled inflation levels, and balanced liquidity in the economy. Going forward, mutual funds are expected to invest more in equities due to the positive macroeconomic indicators and the current fair value of Nifty, says Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth.

“Stable GDP growth, low inflation, investor-friendly policies, and global market sentiments towards emerging economies play a significant role in attracting investments from both mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs),” said Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer at Motilal Oswal AMC.

According to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), mutual funds invested a net sum of Rs. 2,446 crores in equities compared to a net withdrawal of Rs. 4,533 crores in April.

However, there is a disparity in the investment patterns between mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in May. FPIs invested a substantial Rs. 43,838 crores while mutual funds invested less. Even in April, foreign investors infused Rs. 11,631 crores.

Market experts believe this temporary shift in investment patterns is significant for the Indian market. “This trend reflects the interplay between FPI and domestic institutional investors (DII) flows, where the two investor categories act as counterbalances to each other. During periods when FPIs sell their investments, DIIs, including mutual funds, step in to purchase securities, and vice versa,” says Chaturvedi.

Moreover, this pattern provides liquidity in the market and enables strategic exits and profit-booking opportunities.

Despite the fluctuating investments from FPIs and DIIs, the overall trend has been positive, with 11 consecutive months of net positive outcomes for the market. Nitin Rao, Head of Products and Proposition at Epsilon Money Mart, attributes the latest mutual fund investment to improving global cues. In the longer term, India’s growth prospects are higher, amidst concerns of slowing growth in major developed economies.

The mutual fund industry has gained momentum due to several factors, including strong GDP growth, controlled inflation levels, and balanced liquidity in the economy. The fundamentals of the economy and corporations are strong, according to Anand Rathi Wealth’s Azeez.

Earnings growth looks positive for most sectors, except for healthcare, metal, and oil and gas. Still, the top three preferred sectors for mutual fund investment are banking and financials, auto, and capital goods. Overall, mutual funds invested over Rs. 1.8 lakh crores in equities in the FY 2022-23, primarily due to strong interest from retail investors and the market correction that led to a reasonable valuation. Similarly, a comparable amount was invested in FY22. Before that, mutual funds had pulled out Rs. 1.2 lakh crores from equities in 2020-21.

