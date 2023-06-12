In May, India’s retail inflation drops to its lowest level in over two years, recording a rate of 4.25%.

Image Source: FILE India Records A Low of 4.25% Retail Inflation in May

According to the latest government announcement, India’s retail inflation rate declined to 4.25 percent in May, due to the drop in food and fuel prices. This figure follows April’s inflation rate of 4.7 percent and May 2022’s rate of 7.04 percent, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The present May mark is the fourth consecutive month for a decrease in retail inflation, and the third month in a row that the CPI-based inflation rate remains at a level below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target threshold of 6 percent. Retail inflation currently stands at a low of 4.25 percent, a level not seen since April 2021 when it was 4.23 percent.

The central bank has been assigned the responsibility of sustaining the retail inflation rate at 4 percent with a 2 percent margin on either side. Inflation in the food category dropped to 2.91 percent in May from April’s 3.84 percent, accounting for almost half of the CPI.

Inflation in the fuel and light category slowed down to 4.64 percent from April’s 5.52 percent. Last week, the Reserve Bank maintained policy rates at 6.5 percent and predicted the retail inflation rate to average at 5.1 percent for the current fiscal. Furthermore, the June quarter inflation rate is expected to be around 4.6 percent.

