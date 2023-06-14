In Ten Minutes, Learn How to Hypnotize Yourself: Insights from a Hypnotherapist

Hypnosis is a phenomenon that induces a state of consciousness in which an individual loses their ability to exert voluntary action and becomes highly receptive to suggestions or instructions.
While hypnosis is commonly used in therapy, it can also be practiced at home, according to Gail Marra, a clinical hypnotherapist.
In an interview with Express.co.uk, she explained that everyone experiences hypnotic states or trances several times a day, such as regaining consciousness in the morning or falling asleep at night.
According to Gail, individuals can also enter hypnotic states while awake, like during daydreaming, while reading a good book or watching a captivating movie, or getting absorbed in an activity that causes them to lose track of time.
Gail added that people can also experience hypnotic states during sports and competitions or when performing repetitive rituals and ceremonies that do not require conscious thought. These states of mind are associated with a brainwave frequency called THEETA, where the subconscious mind is more open to new ideas that can promote positive changes.
Although hypnosis is generally associated with a therapist guiding individuals into a trance, it is a natural occurrence that can be intentionally induced.
Gail suggests that practicing self-hypnosis can have long-term benefits, such as solving daily problems or achieving personal goals. It is an act of self-care that is similar to relaxing with a cup of tea, watching a favorite movie, or taking a soothing bath.
“Daily practice will prove extremely beneficial, a few times a week will work well too. Self-hypnosis should never be a chore, it’s the epitome of you-time. Look at it as a mental and physical reboot so make it fun and interesting, set the bar high, the only goal here is to live your best life,” Gail concluded.
