In Ten Minutes, Learn How to Hypnotize Yourself: Insights from a Hypnotherapist

Hypnosis is a phenomenon that induces a state of consciousness in which an individual loses their ability to exert voluntary action and becomes highly receptive to suggestions or instructions.

While hypnosis is commonly used in therapy, it can also be practiced at home, according to Gail Marra, a clinical hypnotherapist.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, she explained that everyone experiences hypnotic states or trances several times a day, such as regaining consciousness in the morning or falling asleep at night.

According to Gail, individuals can also enter hypnotic states while awake, like during daydreaming, while reading a good book or watching a captivating movie, or getting absorbed in an activity that causes them to lose track of time.

