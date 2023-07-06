Increase in EV and Battery Plants in the South Despite Lack of Consumer Incentives

South Carolina, known for its significant investments in the electric vehicle (EV) industry by Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and others, along with Kentucky, which has also received substantial EV investments from Ford, SK On, and AESC, did not meet the criteria to be included in the ranking. South Carolina managed to earn only 14 out of 100 available points, while Kentucky earned 5.5 points. On the other hand, California, leading the list, scored an impressive 88 out of 100 points.

According to Huether, it is evident that the southern states and other states that are receiving substantial EV investments are missing out on the benefits. It would be highly beneficial if the residents in these states could drive the vehicles that are being manufactured there.

However, the lack of support for the vehicles being produced is not limited to just the southern states. Michigan, also a top recipient of EV investments outside of the southern battery belt, has received a staggering $19 billion in EV investments from GM, Ford, and various battery companies but only ranked 26th on the list. While the state aims to have zero-emission light-duty vehicles by 2035 and zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles by 2045, it does not provide any incentives for EV purchases. To fast-track the transition to EVs, the council suggests that Michigan adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II and Advanced Clean Trucks programs.

The top 10 states on the list were California, New York, Colorado, Massachusetts, Vermont, Washington, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Oregon, and Maryland. Six of these states have already implemented Advanced Clean Cars II, a mandate that requires 100% sales of zero-emissions vehicles by 2035, and Advanced Clean Trucks, a policy that mandates zero-emission sales for specific heavy-duty vehicles by 2035, based on vehicle class.

Despite their inclusion in the top 10 list, even these states are not fully prepared for a surge in EVs, according to economist Patrick Anderson.

Anderson, the CEO of Anderson Economic Group, stated that not a single state, including California, is adequately prepared for a mass adoption of EVs. Most states lack a sufficient charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, with some areas having barely adequate infrastructure for specific EV models.

Anderson emphasized the need for significant efforts to enhance the charging availability for EVs, especially in states with affluent metropolitan areas. However, he also noted that regardless of state policies, automakers and federal targets will eventually drive an increase in EV sales throughout the entire country.

Even if factory towns differ from affluent metros in many ways, it is inevitable that EVs will be on the roads in all states, although the rate of adoption will be slower in areas where insufficient efforts are made. Therefore, it is crucial for all states to start planning and initiating processes to accommodate the future influx of EVs.