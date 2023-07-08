Increased influence of soil moisture stress on vegetation growth in drylands of Eurasia

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the Institute of Geographic Science and Natural Resources Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have introduced the concept of ecosystem water stress. They conducted a comprehensive analysis comparing the effects of high atmospheric vapor pressure deficit and low soil water content on vegetation growth in Eurasian drylands.
The study explores the ongoing debate regarding the impact of different types of drought stress on vegetation growth. Dr. Yu Zhang, the first author of the study, explains, “Through our concept of ecosystem water stress, we can determine the dominance of atmospheric vapor pressure deficit or soil moisture in water-stressed vegetation growth.”
The research team found that soil moisture is the primary driver of dryness stress on vegetation growth in Eurasian drylands. Surprisingly, none of the state-of-the-art vegetation gross primary productivity models considered soil water dominance. As climate change progresses, it is predicted that soil moisture stress will continue to constrain vegetation growth until 2100.
These findings provide a crucial scientific foundation for effective ecosystem management and drought mitigation in Eurasian drylands. The study, led by Prof. Yangjian Zhang and Dr. Yu Zhang from the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has been published in the National Science Review.
Yu Zhang et al, Enhanced dominance of soil moisture stress on vegetation growth in Eurasian drylands, National Science Review (2023). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwad108
