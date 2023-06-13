Increasing Pensions Auto Enrolment Contributions: Those Enrolled and How It Works | Personal Finance | Finance

As the year progresses, the auto enrolment scheme requiring employers in the UK to offer pension plans for their employees is being expanded. Thus, it may be advisable for individuals to familiarize themselves with its workings. Essentially, when a person is employed and earns above a certain threshold, automatic enrolment into the employer’s pension scheme occurs. While the current age bracket for eligibility is between 22 and state pension age, this is being extended to workers aged 18 and over this year. For the current 2023/2024 tax year, a person must earn a minimum of £10,000 to be eligible for auto enrolment.

Those who earn above £6,240 but below the £10,000 threshold may request to participate in the company’s pension scheme and allocate some of their earnings towards retirement savings. Workers must contribute at least five percent of their salary, and the employer is required to match three percent, although some schemes may allow for higher employer contributions, thereby reducing the worker’s burden. It may also be possible for the worker to augment their contributions beyond the mandatory minimum.

Individuals should approach their employers to make such arrangements and can opt-out of automatic enrolment if they choose to. However, this means losing out on employer contributions and tax relief from the UK Government. Additionally, those eligible for tax relief on pensions can receive up to 100 percent on contributions that equate their annual salary.

Another option individuals may consider is a salary sacrifice pension contribution. Here, employees give up a portion of their salary, which their employer then directs to the pension plan. One benefit of this approach is that pension contributions are made before the deduction of tax and national insurance, resulting in resultant savings on those fronts. Nevertheless, opting for salary sacrifice may impact a person’s state pension entitlement as national insurance contributions affect one’s qualification for the UK state pension, which can amount to £203.85 per week, accessible from age 66 after accruing at least 35 years of contributions.

Before deciding on salary sacrifice, individuals should check their national insurance records or speak to an advisor. A recent survey by NOW: Pensions determined that 86 percent of young adults support the extension of auto enrolment to workers from age 18 and above, while 89 percent of surveyed students believe pensions should form a more significant part of the national curriculum. The current age for accessing pensions is 55, and the state pension age is 66.





