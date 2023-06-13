Increasing the Size of Your iPhone Keyboard: A Step-by-Step Guide

If adjusting your iPhone’s display settings doesn’t produce a large enough keyboard, you can try a third-party app. However, some apps may require payment, either as a subscription or upfront.

The Big Keys Keyboard is a popular app with over 700 user ratings. It allows you to change the keyboard font size, among other features, but its services require either a one-time payment of $79.99 or a monthly fee of $3.99 per month or $39.99 annually.

The ReBoard Keyboard app has over 200 user ratings and features various keyboard sizes, multi-language support, stickers, and a calculator. But you must pay either $4.99 to unlock everything or $0.99 for each paid feature.

While iOS apps pose low security risks, you should still be mindful of where you share your payment details to third-party apps.