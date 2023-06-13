Increasing the Size of Your iPhone Keyboard: A Step-by-Step Guide

Electronic devices typically come with “default” calibrated settings optimized for average users, but they can be adjusted as needed. For instance, the iPhone’s text size might not be large enough for some readers. If you require larger fonts due to visual impairments, larger text for long-distance use, or just prefer magnification, there are ways to adjust your settings to your needs.
Enlarging your iPhone’s keyboard
If you want to make your iPhone’s keyboard larger, you can simply turn your phone sideways (landscape orientation) to access a larger keyboard. However, if you want to enlarge the text, follow these steps:
- Go to the Settings app and select Display & Brightness (below General and Control Center).
- Scroll down to Display Zoom.
- Select “Larger Text” and then Done.
- A confirmation window will appear asking if you want to accept the Zoom setting and restart your iPhone. Select “Use Zoomed” to confirm and wait for your iPhone to restart.
- Your Home Screen, app icons, text, and keyboards should now appear larger. To return to default settings, go back to Display Zoom and choose Default.
Adjusting the Text Size only affects your iPhone’s Dynamic Type and will not change the size of your keyboard.
Going the third-party route
If adjusting your iPhone’s display settings doesn’t produce a large enough keyboard, you can try a third-party app. However, some apps may require payment, either as a subscription or upfront.
The Big Keys Keyboard is a popular app with over 700 user ratings. It allows you to change the keyboard font size, among other features, but its services require either a one-time payment of $79.99 or a monthly fee of $3.99 per month or $39.99 annually.
The ReBoard Keyboard app has over 200 user ratings and features various keyboard sizes, multi-language support, stickers, and a calculator. But you must pay either $4.99 to unlock everything or $0.99 for each paid feature.
While iOS apps pose low security risks, you should still be mindful of where you share your payment details to third-party apps.
