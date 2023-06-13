India offers foreign automakers a second chance with EVs.

India’s shift towards electric vehicles presents an opportunity for automakers that have struggled to succeed in the country’s economy due to high taxes, cost-conscious consumers, and logistical challenges. Local players such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. have dominated the market for years, making it challenging for foreign carmakers to compete. However, the emergence of electric vehicles could change that.

Companies such as MG Motor India Pvt, the Indian arm of China’s SAIC Motor Corp., Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co., and Volkswagen AG, may now have a better chance of gaining a foothold in this hugely lucrative market. MG Motor is making ambitious moves, announcing plans to derive up to 75% of its sales in India from electric cars by 2028. The company is constructing a battery assembly unit in Gujarat, investing $607 million in building a second EV factory, and launching four to five new electric models in the coming years.

If MG Motor’s plans are successful, it could increase its production output in India to 300,000 cars a year. It also intends to dilute its 100% shareholding with the aim of having the company majority owned by an Indian firm in two to four years. With innovative strategies like these, coupled with India’s push towards electric mobility, foreign automakers may be poised for a second chance in the country’s market.