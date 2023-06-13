India secures victory over South Korea to clinch their first ever Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup championship.

India put up a magnificent show to stun the four-time champions South Korea with a 2-1 score and secure their first-ever Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup title in Japan’s Kakamigahara on Sunday. The triumph marks a significant milestone for the Indian team. Annu (21′) and Neelam (40′) scored the goals for India, while Seoyeon Park (24′) netted for Korea. Both teams played with an attacking approach, with India missing an early penalty corner opportunity and Korea relying on counter-attacks. Despite Seoyeon Park’s goal, India’s Annu delivered a penalty stroke to put them in the lead, and Neelam converted a penalty corner in the second half to secure India’s 2-1 win. In the final quarter, India defended their lead with determination, showcasing their tactical strength with a thrilling finish that earned them the title.

Indian captain Preeti, who was named Player-of-the-Match, attributed their victory to their strategy and awareness of the specific areas they needed to improve on following a 1-1 draw against the Koreans in the previous round-robin stage. She added that the final match brought about many nerves, but they knew, as a team, that they had to play their best game to achieve something special, and that’s precisely what they did. India’s Women’s Junior Hockey team has already secured a spot in the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Chile, and the team’s success was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commended the team’s talent, perseverance, and teamwork.





