India Takes the Lead in Downloads as Threads Enjoys ‘Blockbuster’ Opening

Threads, the new app from Instagram, has had a blistering start and is already being hailed as a rival to Twitter. In just a few days, millions of users have signed up and made millions of posts. A report by Sensor Tower has now revealed that Indians have downloaded the Threads app more than any other country in the world.According to data from Sensor Tower, as reported by The Messenger, India accounted for the most downloads on the first day. 22% of the total downloads came from India, followed by Brazil with 16% and the US with 14%. 25% of the downloads on day one were on iOS, while the remaining 75% were on Android.



Threads’ Impressive Start

Threads has seen a skyrocketing number of downloads and has garnered significant user interest. It’s still early days, but the app’s future looks promising. In fact, Threads reached a whopping 30 million downloads in just 24 hours, a feat that no other app has achieved before.

One of the reasons for its success is its integration with Instagram. Users don’t need a separate account since Threads automatically connects to their existing Instagram account. By simply downloading and opening Threads, users are logged in with their Instagram handle, without the need for a password.

Once logged in, users can see a complete list of the people they follow on Instagram. They have the option to choose to follow one, many, or all of them. Additionally, users can decide whether to keep their profile public or private. Threads has a similar look and feel to Instagram but includes almost all the features of Twitter. Users can share photos, just like on Twitter, and can also post videos up to five minutes long.