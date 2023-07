The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that both the men’s and women’s cricket teams from India will be participating in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, scheduled to take place in September-October. This decision marks a significant development as India did not compete in cricket during the previous editions of the Games held in 2010 and 2014.

As India gears up for the upcoming 50-over home World Cup in 2023, the men’s team selected for the Asian Games will primarily consist of emerging players. It is expected that experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan will captain the team, providing guidance and leadership to the young squad.

By sending teams to the Asian Games, India aims to further strengthen its cricketing prowess on the international stage. This opportunity will allow the nation’s rising stars to showcase their talent and gain valuable experience in a competitive multi-sport environment.

The inclusion of cricket in the Asian Games has generated significant attention and excitement among fans, as it provides a platform for players to represent their country in a prestigious sporting event. The BCCI’s decision to participate demonstrates their commitment to promoting and developing the sport at all levels.

“BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games…” Reuters quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as saying in a statement.

“However, considering the overlap of schedule of the Asian Games with ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, BCCI will select players not participating in the World Cup to play in the Asian Games,” he added.

The decision was taken after an apex committee meeting on July 7 in Mumbai where the world’s richest cricket board also decided to upgrade its stadiums beginning with the 10 venues where World Cup matches will be staged this year.

The BCCI also decided to formulate a policy to prevent early retirements by players to play in lucrative overseas T20 leagues, Shah added.

(With Reuters inputs)