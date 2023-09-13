India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Dunith Wellalage decimates India’s batting order with 5 wickets, internet reacts

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: India is not in a very great position against defending Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka on Tuesday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage has been on fire as he dismissed India’s top five batsman- Rohit Sharma (53), Shubman Gill (19), Virat Kohli (3), KL Rahul (39), Hardik Pandya (5). The social media is reacting very positively to the spinner’s performance who is also supported by the pitch of R. Premadasa Stadium.

Playing their second Super 4 stage game against Sri Lanka, Indian openers started very well. Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed back-to-back boundaries to push Sri Lankan bowlers on the back foot. Shubman Gill started slow but he was also gaining momentum when Dunith Wellalage’s magical delivery bowled him.

Soon, Virat Kohli was also walking back to the pavilion as he handed over a catch to Dasun Shanaka on Dunith Wellalage’s delivery. India was shocked with two consecutive wickets, but Dunith Wellalage was not done yet, in his next over he bowled out skipper Rohit Sharma as well.

KL Rahul played well against the dangerous bowling attack of Sri Lanka but Dunith Wellalage forced him to play an uncomfortable shot and himself took KL Rahul’s catch. Hardik Pandya attempted to bail out India from the spate of collapsing wickets, but Dunith Wellalage packed him back into the pavilion.

Here’s how internet reacted to Dunith Wellalage’s bowling

“That ball from Wellalage to Gill is a dream ball for any spinner, but most importantly a big endorsement to the triple spin threat,” India’s spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said.