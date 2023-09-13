India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Dunith Wellalage decimates India’s batting order with 5 wickets, internet reacts

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: India is not in a very great position against defending Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka on Tuesday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage has been on fire as he dismissed India’s top five batsman- Rohit Sharma (53), Shubman Gill (19), Virat Kohli (3), KL Rahul (39), Hardik Pandya (5). The social media is reacting very positively to the spinner’s performance who is also supported by the pitch of R. Premadasa Stadium.
Hasibur Rahaman is a passionate sports journalist. He covers everything from cricket to field hockey, delivering up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis of sporting events, both within India and on the international stage.