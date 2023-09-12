India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Part-time bowler Charith Asalanka wreak havoc for India’s batting, clinches 4 wickets

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: India is in trouble against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The middle and lower order batsman couldn’t capitalize on the strong start provided by the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The Sri Lanka bowling attack led by spinners Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka have completely decimated the Indian innings. Charith Asalanka’s marvelous bowling skills dismissed four Indian batters including Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav on back-to-back deliveries.
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Hasibur Rahaman is a passionate sports journalist. He covers everything from cricket to field hockey, delivering up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis of sporting events, both within India and on the international stage.