The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey team emerged victorious in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, held in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan. They clinched the championship title by defeating Korea in an enthralling final match on Sunday with a score of 2-1.
India Wins Maiden Women’s Junior Title at Asia Cup 2023, Beats Korea 2-1
The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey team emerged victorious in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, held in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan. They clinched the championship title by defeating Korea in an enthralling final match on Sunday with a score of 2-1.