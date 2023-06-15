India Wins Maiden Women’s Junior Title at Asia Cup 2023, Beats Korea 2-1

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey team emerged victorious in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, held in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan. They clinched the championship title by defeating Korea in an enthralling final match on Sunday with a score of 2-1.

India’s Annu (at 22 minutes) and Neelam (at 41 minutes) scored one goal each, but it was the collective effort of the team that paved the way for their triumph.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team created history by securing their first-ever victory in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup. Their unbeaten performance throughout the tournament earned them a spot in the prestigious FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 to be held in Chile. Hockey India Executive Board announced a cash prize of ₹2 Lakhs for each player and₹1 Lakh for the support staff as a token of appreciation for their exceptional achievement.

India adopted an aggressive approach from the start but failed to convert an early penalty corner. Korea’s counter-attacks and possession shifted momentum in their favour. Neelam’s goal-line clearance in the first quarter denied Korea a lead. The score remained tied at 0-0. Korea maintained their attacking style in the second quarter, while India defended well. Annu (22′) scored for India, but Seoyeon Park (25′) equalized. It was 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, Korea focussed on possession while India countered. Neelam (41′) converted a penalty corner, making it 2-1. In the fourth quarter, India defended well while Korea made errors. India won the match 2-1 by sticking to their game plan.

“Following a 1-1 draw in the round-robin stage, we were acutely aware of the specific areas we needed to excel in order to overcome Korea. The Final match brought about a considerable amount of nerves. However, we knew that as a team we have to play our best game to achieve something special and that’s exactly what we did. We are elated to make our nation proud,” said Indian Junior Women’s Team Captain, Preeti.

“The Indian Junior Women’s team has left us all in awe. Their brilliant display of talent and grit has been truly promising. This triumph has established them as a dominant force in the field, and I believe it will serve as a strong foundation for their upcoming challenge at the Junior World Cup later this year. To recognize their outstanding achievement, Hockey India has decided to honour the players with a well-deserved cash award. I heartily congratulate the team and the dedicated support staff for their unwavering efforts in bringing glory to our nation,” said Hockey India President, Padma Dr Dilip Tirkey.

(With inputs from ANI)