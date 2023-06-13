Indian Market Holds Great Potential for GroupM’s Leading Agency in India

EssenceMediacom, a top media agency belonging to GroupM, has identified the Asia-Pacific and Indian markets as key areas of focus, according to the company’s senior executive Joshua Gallagher. Gallagher, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer for Asia-Pacific in EssenceMediacom, emphasized the potential for long-term growth in the APAC region, even when compared to North America. India is also a significant market for EssenceMediacom, as Gallagher cited the country’s impressive quality of work and services as a distinct advantage. While clients are understandably cautious in these uncertain economic times, Gallagher noted that consumers are spending actively, resulting in consistent advertising growth in the region. To keep pace with this growth, EssenceMediacom plans to expand headcount incrementally, with a focus on hiring skilled professionals in creative, analytics, data, and technology. Meanwhile, Sonali Malaviya, the Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of EssenceMediacom India, spoke of the unparalleled advertising growth in the APAC region, with India consistently delivering profits as a separate line item in agencies’ accounts. The company has recently won several category-defining businesses, further solidifying its position as a major player in the Asian media market.





