India’s Forex Reserves Increase by $1.85 Billion, Reaching $595.05 Billion

India’s Forex Reserve: According to the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s forex exchange reserves increased by USD 1.853 billion to USD 595.051 billion in the week ending on June 30. However, in the previous week, the overall reserve dropped by USD 2.901 billion to USD 593.198 billion.

The forex reserves reached an all-time high in Oct 2021

India reached an all-time high forex reserve of USD 645 billion in October 2021. However, the country is currently witnessing a decline in reserves as the central bank deploys the funds to defend the rupee against pressures caused by global developments.

Weekly Statistical Supplement released on Friday

The Reserve Bank of India released the Weekly Statistical Supplement, revealing that the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 2.539 billion to USD 527.979 billion in the week ending on June 30.

Foreign currency assets are expressed in dollar terms and include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units such as the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves witnessed a drop

The RBI reported that gold reserves decreased by USD 472 million to USD 43.832 billion. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also declined by USD 95 million to USD 18.239 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF decreased by USD 118 million to USD 5.002 billion in the reporting week, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India.

(with inputs from PTI)

