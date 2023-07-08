India’s growth propelled by thriving real estate sector amidst global slowdown

Image Source : AP Representational picture of buildings depicting growth

The commercial real estate market is currently the focus of investors in the post-Covid era. In addition to being a significant contributor to the country’s economy, the sector is also generating numerous employment opportunities.

With the increase in demand in the post-pandemic era, commercial property investment has become more popular among investors looking to diversify their portfolios and generate consistent income streams. According to a recent report by Anarock, rental hotspots experienced better-than-expected growth between 2019 and 2022. The report also noted a substantial increase in rental demand as more companies are bringing employees back to the office, including in hybrid work modes.

LC Mittal, director of Motia Group, stated that such investments provide opportunities for investors willing to adapt and diversify their investment approaches. This can be done through core investing, value-add techniques, specialized investments, or embracing technological advancements.

“Considering the various types of commercial properties available, including office towers, retail spaces, and industrial properties, it is important to explore different investment possibilities in the commercial real estate sector. Exploring various commercial real estate investing methods is essential for investors seeking to maximize earnings while effectively managing risks,” Mittal said.

Commercial properties not only provide lucrative rental returns over extended periods of time but also stimulate the growth of the real estate ecosystem.

Niche investment, which involves targeting specialized segments of commercial real estate, allows investors to capitalize on market trends and emerging regions with significant potential for development.

“By analyzing market demand and adjusting investment strategies accordingly, investors can unlock untapped potential and achieve favorable returns,” said Subhash Goel, director of Goel Ganga Developments. He also emphasized the advantages of investing in retail locations and consumer-driven marketplaces.

Utilizing technological advances in commercial property investing can also offer significant advantages. Data analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence can help identify potential investment opportunities, study market trends, and streamline processes for increased efficiency.

“Embracing technologically driven approaches can give real estate investors a competitive advantage in the ever-changing real estate industry,” said Suren Goyal, partner at RPS Group.

The Anarock report predicts that rental demand will continue to increase in the coming years, driven by a lifted market sentiment across all commercial asset classes.

