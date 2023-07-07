Indulge Your Sweet Tooth on World Chocolate Day: Must-Visit Destinations

World Chocolate Day is an annual celebration dedicated to one of the most adored and indulgent treats worldwide. Each year, on July 7th, chocoholics have the perfect opportunity to embark on a guilt-free chocolate adventure and savor some of the finest chocolate destinations. To commemorate this World Chocolate Day, Booking.com has curated a list of must-visit chocolate destinations in India. These destinations are renowned for their rich cultural heritage, unique experiences, and tantalizing flavors that are sure to satisfy your chocolate cravings.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, a charming hill station in Tamil Nadu, is a haven for chocolate lovers. Known for its delectable homemade chocolates, Ooty offers a variety of chocolate shapes and flavors. Indulge in dark, milk, and white chocolates filled with raisins, cashews, almonds, and more. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the chocolate museum in Ooty, where you can immerse yourself in the art and science of chocolate making. From the extraction of cocoa beans to the creation of chocolate bars, the museum provides a fascinating journey. One unique feature of the museum is a life-size mannequin adorned in chocolate clothing, making it a standout attraction.

Coorg, Karnataka

Immerse yourself in the misty hill station of Coorg, Karnataka, where the air is filled with the aroma of cocoa plantations. Explore the enchanting cocoa farms, participate in chocolate making sessions, and bring home handmade chocolates that will melt in your mouth. The plantation tours in Coorg offer a unique opportunity to learn about the entire chocolate making process and engage your senses in the world of chocolate.

Munnar, Kerala

Known for its mesmerizing landscapes, Munnar in Kerala is also a haven for chocolate enthusiasts. Experience chocolate tourism by visiting chocolate factories and cocoa farms. Munnar is renowned for its high-quality cocoa seeds, which are used to create a variety of chocolates. From white and dark chocolates to nut-filled delights, Munnar offers unique flavors like peach, blueberry, strawberry, and almond. Indulge in the uncommon and savor the taste of Munnar’s homemade chocolates.

Puducherry

Explore the fusion of French-influenced cuisines and delectable chocolates in Puducherry. The local cafes offer a delightful range of chocolates, pastries, and truffles. Immerse yourself in the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and baked goods while enjoying Pondicherry’s scrumptious chocolates. Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in chocolate making workshops and indulge in handcrafted, homemade chocolates. Whether you have dietary preferences or seek unique flavors, Puducherry caters to everyone’s taste, ensuring an unforgettable chocolate-filled experience.

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

If you’re a fan of coffee chocolates, Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh is a must-visit destination. The chocolates crafted in this valley are made from native cacao, resulting in a robust and flavorful experience. Indulge in a diverse assortment of chocolates, including flavors like peanut butter, coffee biscuit, coconut, honeydew, and honey with almonds. Apart from the delicious chocolates, Araku Valley offers a serene environment, perfect for relaxation and unwinding.