IndyCar Future in Australia Hints at Excitement with ‘Sheepish Grin’: Latest Updates on 2024 Calendar

IndyCar officials are keeping quiet about the possibility of the series returning to Australia in the future. It has been reported that the series is considering a non-championship event in 2024, with Argentina being the leading candidate. However, there has been talk of Brazil as an option as well. Despite this, Penske Entertainment Corp president and CEO Mark Miles has dismissed the rumors and hinted at an “even more promising prospect.” While he did not confirm talks with Australia, he did not rule it out either. IndyCar has a history in Australia, particularly on the Gold Coast, but it is uncertain if a return to that location is feasible. Other potential venues include Sydney Motorsport Park and The Bend Motorsport Park. Financing such an event would be a challenge, but with drivers like Will Power and Scott McLaughlin, along with fan interest in Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong, there is potential for a successful event. The IndyCar Series will continue with its next race on July 17 in Toronto.





