Initial Thoughts on the Asus ROG Ally

Asus ROG Ally: Handheld Gaming Console Launch Details and Impressions

Asus India is all set to launch its highly anticipated handheld gaming console, the ROG Ally, in the Indian market. The device will be available for flash sale on Flipkart starting July 7, 2023. Following the limited availability, the ROG Ally will be made available through various sales channels from July 12. Interested buyers can experience and purchase the device at all major Asus ROG stores across India.

The detailed specifications and Indian pricing of the ROG Ally have already been shared by the company. While most product launches involve sending out hardware to the press for comprehensive reviews, we have only had the device for a little over two days. Therefore, we can only provide our initial thoughts and impressions at this time.

Specifications of the Asus ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally is equipped with the following specifications:

Specifications ROG Ally CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU with “Zen4” architecture, 8-core, 16-threads, up to 5.10 GHz boost GPU AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics with 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz Clock Speed Display 7-inch FHD (1920×1080 pixels) with 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, and 500nits peak brightness with support for AMD FreeSync Premium RAM and Storage 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD I/O Ports 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port (with USB 3.2 Gen2, support DisplayPort 1.4)

1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)

2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology Network Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 and Bluetooth 5.2 Protocol Battery 40WHrs, 4-cell Lithium-Ion battery with 65W AC Adapter for charging Audio Built-in array microphone, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification, and AI noise-cancelling technology Control and Input A B X Y buttons, D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analog triggers, L & R bumpers, View button, Menu button, Command Center button, Armoury Crate button, 2 x assignable grip buttons, 2 x full-size analog sticks, HD haptics, and 6-Axis IMU Operating System Windows 11 Home Security Built-in Fingerprint Sensor in the power button and Microsoft Pluton security processor

Design of the ROG Ally

The ROG Ally stands out as one of the first handheld gaming devices to be widely seen or used in India, apart from the few gamers who own or have used the Steam Deck. The design of the device is crucial, and Asus has taken the time to perfect every aspect of it. Upon first glance, the ROG Ally may appear boxy with sharp edges, but using it for a while reveals the thought put into these design choices. The white color and textured design give the device a unique look that grabs attention. While it takes time to get used to the various buttons and their functions, the ROG Ally feels comfortable to use. A detailed discussion on the design will be provided in our upcoming full review.

Price, Availability, and International Warranty

The ROG Ally is priced at ₹69,990 with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU. It will be available for flash sale on Flipkart on July 7 and will be widely available online and offline from July 12, 2023. As for the warranty, Asus India offers international warranty coverage for all ROG Ally devices sold in the country, regardless of the source. However, it is important to note that user-upgradable SSD storage may void the device’s warranty, and any changes or upgrades should be performed by an authorized Asus service center.

First Impressions of the ROG Ally

The ROG Ally is undeniably one of the most exciting devices to be launched in 2023. During our initial experience with the device, we have high hopes for its performance. The impressive specifications, international warranty, and appealing design indicate positive prospects. However, comprehensive benchmark and gaming tests are required to determine its true capabilities. Could the ROG Ally revolutionize the gaming landscape in India, providing a more accessible and affordable gaming experience? Stay tuned for our full review next week, where we will answer these questions and more.

Continue reading: Asus ROG Ally, Handheld Gaming Console Launch Details Revealed Along With the Sale Date, the Price in India Set at ₹69,990





Reference