Inquirer Business features John Oranga, one of my students

In a classroom full of male psychology students from the management engineering (ME) sophomore class, John Oranga surprised his female classmates with a Valentine’s Day serenade accompanied by a guitarist. The class soon followed suit, presenting each female classmate with a rose. As their teacher, Reyes Santos-Carretero urged the students to study their textbook every day, only to use class time to delve deeper into complex concepts beyond the assigned reading. With that in mind, John remained focused and performed astonishingly well in class.

Years later, John’s classmates mourn his loss after he passed away last month at the young age of 28. As teachers, it’s heartbreaking to watch students pass before us, but even in his too-brief life, John experienced unconditional love both at home and in school, enabling him to share his love, kindness, and generosity with those around him. In his memory, we offer our heartfelt condolences to John’s family and friends, who loved him deeply.

Several generations of John’s family and Reyes’ class benefited from her insights and guidance as a consulting mentor. Reyes worked with them on creating a family constitution that was based on the love and support that they held for each other. In John, Reyes saw a student who managed to live his life with integrity, which is the hallmark of Erik Erikson’s last stage of life. John lived his life to the fullest because he was surrounded by unconditional love, allowing him to maximize his potential and leave an indelible mark on those who knew him. Rest in peace, John.

To view the world through John's eyes as a talented photographer and memory keeper, view johnoranga.com. If you need consulting services from Reyes, contact her at [email protected].





