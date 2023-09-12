Inside Surf Camp, the latest downtown Dallas bar from Nick Badovinus

New rooftop bar Surf Camp is bringing the beach to landlocked Dallas.

The open-air bar was designed to feel laid-back and breezy on the third story of a historic, triangular building on Commerce Street that houses two of chef Nick Badovinus’ restaurants below it: American restaurant National Anthem and glammy prime rib spot Brass Ram. They’re three of the anchor tenants in the East Quarter, a corner of downtown Dallas seeing a lot of movement this year.

The menu at Surf Camp in downtown Dallas includes shareable, light bites, like ceviche. (Brittany Conerly)

Badovinus’ top-floor finisher Surf Camp is for escapists, Badovinus says. The same can be said of the other restaurants in the building, and also of Badovinus’ other hot spots, Neighborhood Services and Town Hearth. His restaurants make you feel like you’re someplace else.

From the street, the bar looks like a sliver of a space, but it isn’t. About 125 people can fit up there.

It opens Sept. 14, 2023.

Surf Camp is unique because it’s temporary. In spring 2024, Badovinus plans to change the rooftop bar into something else entirely, with a new theme. The bar will be reinvented twice a year, he says. He calls the overarching idea Pop Top. As in, “They’re pop-up ideas throughout the lifespan of the business.”

Restaurant News Get the scoop on the latest openings, closings, and where and what to eat and drink.

New roopftop bar Surf Camp opens Sept. 14, 2023 in Dallas View Gallery

Surf Camp’s menu has a Cali vibe, as if a band of buddies back from riding the waves might stop in for a drink and a bite. Shareable snacks include hummus, spicy guac, taquitos, coconut shrimp and ceviche. Surf Camp also sells eight-piece sushi rolls. The North Shore is tuna and salmon with watermelon, pomegranate, avocado, jalapeño, pea tendrils, Tajín and lime. The Dawn Patrol is spicy crab, yellowtail, salmon, tuna, cucumber and avocado.

For $7, adults can feel like kids and order a cup of Hawaiian shaved ice with toppings like pineapple and chile, coconut and vanilla, or tiger’s blood.

The “light, bright, beachy” feeling, as Badovinus describes it, is evident in the cocktails. Options include a Mai Tai, mojito, spicy margarita and the Stoners’ Point, a mix of tequila, guava, grapefruit and Squirt.

The Rip Tide Sour, with vodka, cherry and lime, comes in a cup with Electricdust (made from Buzz Button flowers) on the rim. It makes your tongue tingle — an amusing party trick. You dig the vibe here, broski? Fun is the first order of business.

Surf Camp is on the third floor of 2130 Commerce St., Dallas. Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only, in the evenings.

For more food news, follow Sarah Blaskovich on X (formerly Twitter) at @sblaskovich.