Instagram Head Hints at Possible Positive Update for Elon Musk’s Twitter

Ever since Threads started gaining popularity on people’s news feeds, the question of whether the app would replace Twitter has been circulating. With millions of people joining the app upon its launch, it became clear that Twitter owner Elon Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino were not pleased with its adoption. However, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has now stated that Threads will not replace the microblogging platform owned by Musk.

While this may not fully satisfy Musk, as Threads is expected to impact Twitter’s user base, Mosseri highlighted a key difference between the two apps. He explained that Threads will not actively promote politics and hard news, unlike Twitter, which is widely known for its role in real-time news and current events.

Mosseri stated, “The goal is not to replace Twitter, but rather to create a public square for communities on Instagram that have not fully embraced Twitter, and for communities on Twitter and other platforms that seek a less confrontational space for conversations, but not at the expense of all of Twitter.”

Although politics and hard news may still be present on Threads, as they are on Instagram to some extent, Mosseri made it clear that the app will not actively encourage these verticals.

Mosseri’s perspective carries weight due to his previous experience managing Facebook’s News Feed, providing him with a deep understanding of news consumption on social media platforms.

No news on Facebook, Instagram

Furthermore, Meta has actively distanced itself from news and politics on both Facebook and Instagram. The company dropped “News” from the name of the Facebook Feed last year and recently blocked companies from posting news content in response to new legislation in Canada. This legislation requires social platforms like Google and Meta to negotiate agreements with publishers and compensate them for sharing their content on the platforms.

Threads is for content creators

In a recent interview with The Verge, Mosseri emphasized that Threads primarily aims to attract content creators. He stated that the app could be a more appealing platform for creators, especially newer creators who possess greater savvy in utilizing digital platforms.

Will Threads remain free from news and politics?

Given the increasing presence of news organizations and politicians on social media platforms, it is likely that politics and news will inevitably find their way onto Threads. According to a report by Axios, several US politicians have already created accounts on the Instagram-connected platform.

In India, the two major political parties already have their own or affiliated accounts on Threads. With the 2024 presidential election and the upcoming Lok Sabha election next year, it remains to be seen how unaffected the platform will be by politics and news.