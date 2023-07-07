Instagram’s Rivalry with Twitter Intensifies as Threads App Attracts 50 Million Users in 24 Hours

The highly anticipated Threads app, dubbed the “Twitter Killer,” has already amassed an impressive 50 million users within just 24 hours of its launch by Meta, the parent company of Instagram. Integrating closely with Instagram, this text-based microblogging service has leveraged its vast user base of over 2.35 billion active users on Instagram to drive sign-ups for Threads. In response, Twitter is feeling the pressure, with its newly appointed CEO issuing a statement and reportedly considering legal action against Meta.

Renowned tech journalist Alex Heath from The Verge reported that Threads has exceeded 48 million user registrations, based on internal data from Meta. Furthermore, user Joe Scannell (@joe_scannel) shared a screenshot revealing that the app has now surpassed the 50 million mark. To incentivize sign-ups, Meta displays a serial number on each user’s Instagram profile, indicating their registration date.

Threads is dominating the App Store charts in various countries, including India and the US.

It is important to note that although Threads was simultaneously released on the App Store and Google Play store, it is not yet available in all countries. Meta has not launched the service in the EU, presumably due to strict privacy regulations in the region.

The popularity of Threads is evident as it climbs to the top of app store rankings in multiple countries. In India, it is currently the leading free app on iOS, followed by WhatsApp and Instagram. Additionally, despite being banned in China, the app reportedly reached the fifth spot in the Chinese App Store, where Meta’s other apps are currently inaccessible.

As of Thursday, Threads boasted over 95 million posts with a total of 190 million likes on the platform, as reported by The Verge. This surge in popularity has even caught the attention of Twitter, which has allegedly threatened legal action against Meta in a letter from Twitter’s lawyer, Alex Spirt, to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

On Twitter, everyone’s voice matters. Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter YOU can be real. YOU built the Twitter community. 🙏👏 And that’s irreplaceable. This… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 6, 2023

In response to the swift rise of Threads, Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino took to Twitter on Thursday to emphasize the irreplaceable nature of the Twitter community, acknowledging that it was built by its users and cannot be duplicated.

Although the user base of Threads is projected to continue growing, the current version of the app lacks certain features commonly found on other platforms, such as a chronological feed and the ability to send private messages. Moreover, Meta’s support documents state that deleting a Threads account necessitates deleting the corresponding Instagram account, highlighting the close integration between the two services.

