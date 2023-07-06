Introducing Epson’s EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B in India: Unveiling Price, Features, and More

Epson has introduced the EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B, its latest home theatre projector in India. This new projector offers an enhanced viewing experience with its ability to project up to 150 inches and provide 4K HDR visuals.

Price and Availability

The EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B is priced at Rs 4,12,999 and is currently available for purchase. It is available in Black color.

Key Features of the EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B

The projector comes with 4K HDR viewing and can project up to 150 inches. It boasts a long lifespan of 20,000 hours thanks to its laser light source. Additionally, it can project an 80-inch image from a distance of just 2.3cm. The projector utilizes proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology and offers 4,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness, ensuring a sharp and vibrant projection even in well-lit environments.

The EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector features an Android TV interface with built-in Google Assistant and a Yamaha 2.1 channel sound system. This allows users to control the projector using voice commands and access their favorite apps. It also delivers impressive sound quality without the need for external speakers. The projector serves as a compelling alternative to large-screen televisions. Epson Setting Assistant apps provide assistance during the installation process.

Satyanarayana P, Director of Visual Instruments at Epson India, stated, “The EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B elevates the projection experience to new heights in terms of convenience, performance, and style. It can be discreetly placed right under a screen or wall, delivering an immense image. With the new EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B, users can effortlessly transform their living rooms into personalized cinemas, enjoying a truly immersive visual experience from the comfort of their homes.”





