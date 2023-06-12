Introducing Google Meet’s On-The-Go Mode for Meetings on the Move

Google Meet is taking a step forward in making conference calls much more convenient for their users. Introducing the new ‘On-the-Go’ mode, it aims to provide an optimized interface for Meet Android app that’s better suited for users who are traveling around while on the call.

This new mode is designed to make walking while in a Google Meet meeting much safer. The UI is transformed into a more intuitive layout that disables the camera in the call and stops streaming the video from other participants. It presents with a new layout which includes only large, easily-pressed buttons for Mute, Audio for switching between Bluetooth, speaker, and Raise (your hand).

You can check the webpage to see the screenshots to have an idea of how the new layout will look once enabled: