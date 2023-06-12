Introducing Google Meet’s On-The-Go Mode for Meetings on the Move

Google Meet is taking a step forward in making conference calls much more convenient for their users. Introducing the new ‘On-the-Go’ mode, it aims to provide an optimized interface for Meet Android app that’s better suited for users who are traveling around while on the call.
This new mode is designed to make walking while in a Google Meet meeting much safer. The UI is transformed into a more intuitive layout that disables the camera in the call and stops streaming the video from other participants. It presents with a new layout which includes only large, easily-pressed buttons for Mute, Audio for switching between Bluetooth, speaker, and Raise (your hand).
You can check the webpage to see the screenshots to have an idea of how the new layout will look once enabled:
Image 1 of 6
‘On-the-Go’ can be enabled in two ways: the first is by allowing Google Meet to detect through your smartphone’s motion sensors that you’re walking, and it will prompt you to switch to the new mode. For the second method, you can manually enable the mode through the in-call menu.
Google hasn’t rolled out this feature to everyone yet, but judging by the screenshots, it is likely to have a public release soon.
Google Meet is getting even better
Google is working hard to make their video call app more functional and user-friendly. Changes to the UI have been introduced
Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.