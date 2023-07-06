Introducing Realme Buds Wireless 3: Enhanced Battery Life of 40 Hours, Available at Affordable Price

Realme has officially launched the Narzo 60 series smartphones in India, unveiling its latest addition to the lineup. In addition to the new smartphones, Realme also introduced the Realme Buds Wireless 3, a neckband-style wireless earphone with an impressive battery life.
