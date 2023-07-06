Introducing Realme Buds Wireless 3: Enhanced Battery Life of 40 Hours, Available at Affordable Price

Realme has officially launched the Narzo 60 series smartphones in India, unveiling its latest addition to the lineup. In addition to the new smartphones, Realme also introduced the Realme Buds Wireless 3, a neckband-style wireless earphone with an impressive battery life.

Realme Buds Wireless 3: Price and Availability

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 is priced at ₹1,799 and is available in Bass Yellow, Vitality White, and Pure Black color options.

You can purchase the Realme Buds Wireless 3 starting from July 12 through Amazon and Realme India. The first sale day offers a ₹100 discount on the earphones.

Realme Buds Wireless 3: Key Features

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 comes with 13.6 mm dynamic bass drivers and is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3. It also supports Google Fast Pair for faster connections. The earbuds have a low latency of only 45ms, making them ideal for gaming.

The battery life of the Realme Buds Wireless 3 is impressive, with up to 40 hours of playback time. It also features fast charging, allowing for 25 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

One notable feature of the Realme Buds Wireless 3 is its active noise cancellation and 360-degree spatial audio effect. The earphones can be connected to two devices simultaneously and have a magnetic instant connection feature that automatically turns on when the earbuds are separated and turns off when put together. Additionally, they are IP55 certified, making them resistant to dust and water.

In addition to the Realme Buds Wireless 3, Realme has also expanded its Narzo series smartphone range with the launch of the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro in India. The smartphones feature a circular camera design with a vegan leather finish on the rear. They will be available for purchase through Amazon, Realme India website, and offline retail stores across the country.

The Realme Narzo 60 is available in two storage models, with the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of ₹17,999. Another model comes with 256GB storage and can be purchased for ₹19,999.

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro starts at ₹23,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 12GB and 1TB storage variant is priced at ₹29,999. The Narzo 60 is also available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for ₹17,999, and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant for ₹19,999.

Updated: 06 Jul 2023, 07:07 PM IST