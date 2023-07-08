Introducing the Enhanced Nothing Ear (2) Earbuds: Now in Sleek Black with Added Features and Free Upgrade

In anticipation of the upcoming launch of its new handheld device, phone brand Nothing is building excitement by introducing a new iteration of its Ear (2) wireless earbuds, now available in black.

The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds offer more than just a sleek new design. The company has made several improvements to address issues users had with the original version. One of the key changes is the addition of an Advanced Equalizer, which allows users to create more detailed audio profiles.

To access this feature, users need to update the Nothing X smartphone app. This patch introduces a set of sliding controls for adjusting audio gain and frequency, with a real-time preview available for immediate adjustments.

According to a video posted on the official Nothing Twitter account, users can also save separate audio profiles for different music genres and share them with friends via QR code in the Settings menu.

Software patch

The software update for the Ear (2) includes various optimizations. Notable changes include improved Bluetooth connectivity and better call quality when using Active Noise Cancellation (ACN) in “Adaptive” mode.

The noise reduction effect is also enhanced when using ACN in “High” mode, and the volume of prompt sounds has been adjusted. However, specific details regarding these adjustments have not been provided by Nothing.

To access these updates, launch the Nothing X app, go to Device Settings, and select Firmware Update.