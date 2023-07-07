Introducing the NoiseFit Fuse Plus and NoiseFit Twist Pro: A Complete Breakdown

Noise has recently expanded its product lineup in India by introducing two innovative smartwatches, the NoiseFit Fuse Plus and the NoiseFit Twist Pro. These smartwatches boast a remarkable battery life of up to 7 days and provide users with over 100 watch face options.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Fuse Plus is priced at Rs 2,199 and can be purchased from Noise’s official website and Flipkart. This smartwatch comes in multiple color options including Jet Black, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, Deep Wine, and Cobalt Blue.

On the other hand, the NoiseFit Twist Pro is also available for Rs 2,199 and can be purchased from Noise’s official website and Amazon starting from July 8. It is available in Classic Black (Leather), Classic Brown (Leather), Classic Blue (Leather), Metal Blue, and Jet Black color variations.

NoiseFit Fuse Plus: Key Features

The NoiseFit Fuse Plus features a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. Its sleek metallic build, along with 2 menu styles and a round dial, adds to its appeal. Additionally, it supports Bluetooth v5.3 and offers 60 sports modes. With IP68 certification, it is resistant to sweat and dust.

NoiseFit Twist Pro: Key Features

The NoiseFit Twist Pro comes equipped with a 1.4-inch HD AMOLED display and a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. It features a metallic build, leather strap, and a round dial. Like the NoiseFit Fuse Plus, it offers Bluetooth v5.3 compatibility and 120 sports modes. It is also IP68 certified, making it sweat and dust-resistant.

Both the NoiseFit Fuse Plus and the NoiseFit Twist Pro provide convenient features such as access to recent call logs and the ability to save up to 10 contacts. Furthermore, users can monitor various health metrics including heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, stress levels, and perform breathing exercises.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, expressed his excitement about the launch of these two smartwatches, stating, “At Noise, we are committed to understanding the evolving needs of our customers and providing them with innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate technology into their lifestyles. The introduction of NoiseFit Fuse Plus and NoiseFit Twist Pro further demonstrates our dedication to this mission.”