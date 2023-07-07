Introducing the Stunning HONOR 90 with a Jaw-Dropping 200MP Camera and Brilliant Display, Now Available in Europe

Honor is fulfilling its promise by bringing its latest flagship mid-range smartphone, the HONOR 90, from China to Europe. But don’t let the “mid-range” label fool you, as this phone has much more to offer. The HONOR 90 boasts a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels. It features a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and supports HDR10 Plus for enhanced visual performance.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the screen is its comprehensive eye-protection features. It includes the Circadian Night Display technology from the HONOR Magic 5 Pro, which filters out blue light and promotes natural melatonin secretion to improve sleep quality. The phone also offers Dynamic Dimming, simulating natural light to alleviate eye fatigue. Additionally, it boasts the industry’s highest Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming frequency of 3840Hz, reducing eye strain at low screen brightness.

Impressive Performance

On the back, you’ll find a three-camera system led by a massive 200MP lens, matching the resolution of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera. However, the other two lenses aren’t as powerful. There’s a 12MP ultra-wide and macro lens, along with a 2MP depth sensor to assist with distance estimation in main camera shots. Unfortunately, there’s no telephoto option, meaning zoomed-in photographs may not achieve the highest quality.

(Image credit: Future / Axel Metz)

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 “Accelerated Edition” powers the phone. According to the company, this version offers a 20% improvement in GPU and 30% improvement in AI performance compared to its predecessor. The upgrade also introduces a 147% larger vapor chamber to prevent overheating. While casual users may not fully utilize the enhanced performance, it certainly caters to gamers seeking an optimal experience.

Casual users will appreciate the sizable 5000mAh battery, providing up to 19.5 hours of continuous local video streaming on a single charge. Additionally, the 66W HONOR SuperCharge technology allows for a quick 15-minute charge, bringing the battery level up to 45%.

Availability

There’s more to the HONOR 90 than what we’ve mentioned here. If you’d like to learn more, be sure to check out our recently published review of the smartphone, where you’ll find detailed insights on the impressive display and other features, as well as any drawbacks such as the absence of wireless charging.

For interested customers in the UK, two models of the HONOR 90 are available, each with different hardware configurations. The £449.99 model offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the £499.99 option upgrades to 12GB of





