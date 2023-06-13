Intuit may owe you money if you utilized TurboTax between 2016 and 2018.

In 2022, the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, announced that Intuit Inc. had agreed to pay $141 million to compensate customers who had paid for tax preparation services that were supposed to be free. This settlement was announced to right the wrongs committed by TurboTax’s deceptive marketing, which victimized millions of low-income Americans striving to fulfill their tax obligations. In May 2023, James declared that the first batch of checks resulting from the settlement had begun to be mailed out to affected customers.

According to Attorney General James, this settlement marked a significant milestone in efforts to hold corporations accountable for cheating consumers and to stand up for the rights of ordinary Americans. If you are qualified to receive payment from Intuit but had paid to file your federal tax returns through TurboTax between 2016 and 2018, you will receive a notification through email from Rust Consulting, the settlement fund administrator, giving you details of your eligibility. By automatically sending the checks to those eligible, you will not have to file a claim. Checks will be mailed out in May, and the amount you get depends on the number of tax years for which you qualify. Eligible consumers should expect to receive between $29 and $30, while those who filed with TurboTax for three years could get up to $85. Approximately 4.4 million customers from across the United States will be getting checks this month.

As a frequent TurboTax user, the author was disheartened to realize how much money was lost as a result of having failed to use free tax services. The government needs to simplify the federal tax code to alleviate the burden of tax filing, but it remains to be seen if this will ever happen.





