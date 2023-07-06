IO Interactive Expands with UK Office for the Development of Project Fantasy and Project 007

IO Interactive (HITMAN) has announced the opening of a new office in Brighton, which is known as one of the largest game development hubs in the UK.

This marks the fifth office for IO Interactive, which is headquartered in Copenhagen. The company has expanded to include offices in Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul, and now Brighton. According to IOI CEO Hakan Abrak (via GamesIndustry), the Brighton office already has a small number of employees, giving it a headstart compared to the other offices that had to be built from scratch.

The Brighton team is currently working on Project Fantasy, an online fantasy RPG that was announced in February. However, they will also join the development of Project 007, the James Bond game announced in 2020. It’s worth noting that all IO Interactive offices work on the same projects simultaneously.

Abrak mentions that IOI has surpassed 300 employees and aims to grow to nearly 400. However, each office will have a limit of 100-150 employees.

“We’re experiencing rapid growth, but we’re hiring individuals who believe in us and our way of working. It’s organic growth, but happening quickly,” says Abrak.

“With the development phases we’re currently in, and the addition of the Brighton office, we believe we have what we need for the next year or six months. After that, we will hire at a slower pace until we enter the later production phases.”

Discussing the end goal, Abrak notes that it’s difficult to determine. However, he suggests that most of the necessary staff for Project Fantasy and Project 007 are already in place. There may be some additional growth, and it’s not unrealistic to expect IO Interactive to have around 400 employees in another year or 18 months.

Based on Abrak’s comments, it appears that one of the two upcoming projects at IO Interactive will enter the late stages of production within the next year or year and a half. Given that Project 007 was announced over two years before Project Fantasy, it is likely that Project 007 will be launched first. However, Project Fantasy may have playable versions available prior to release due to its nature as an online RPG through Alpha and Beta testing.

It is believed that Project Fantasy is the new codename for Project Dragon. Rumors about an online fantasy game featuring dragons being developed by IO Interactive started circulating over two years ago, along with the information that the game would be exclusive to PC and Xbox as part of a deal with Microsoft. Recently, documents related to the FTC vs. Microsoft deal confirmed this exclusivity.

Two years ago, Microsoft was considering acquiring IO Interactive. As part of their evaluation, they mentioned Project Dragon as an RPG shooter to be published by Xbox Games Publishing on PC and Xbox Series S|X. However, there has been no public mention of exclusivity for Project Fantasy by IO Interactive. It is possible that the deal fell through or that IO Interactive is waiting for the right time to announce all the details.

In any case, we will continue to closely follow these developments.