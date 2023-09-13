iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: last year’s Pro in disguise?

Intro
Most exciting of all is the new main 48MP camera, which should mean much better image quality both in taking stills and video. There is also the new A16 Bionic chipset that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max but was missing from the less expensive models last year.
- 4nm A16 Bionic chip vs 5nm A15
- Almost 2x peak brightness (2000 nits vs 1200 nits)
- Dynamic Island replaces the notch
- Same storage options
- 48MP main camera vs 12MP
- Same battery size
- Same charging speeds
- USB-C replaces Lightning
Table of Contents:
Design and Size
Two main changes: Dynamic Island and USB-C
Apple hasn’t made any crazy design changes in a while, and things are not any different with the iPhone 15. The most visible difference you will see between the two phones is the iPhone 15‘s Dynamic Island which it borrows from the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, replacing the iconic but outdated notch on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. There’s also the new USB-C port but more on that later when we talk about the charging capabilities.
Protection-wise, Apple seemed to imply that the new back panel is stronger than before. As for protection against the elements, we have the same IP68 water and dust certification.
Size-wise, the two phones are barely any different, with the iPhone 15 being ever so slightly lighter and in some cases smaller.
Display Differences
Nothing out of the ordinary
The iPhone 14 already comes with a great display. It gets sufficiently bright, contrast levels are superb thanks to the OLED panel, and the color calibration is one of the best in the game (if not the best), meaning you get accurate colors throughout all content.
Performance and Software
A16 Bionic and improved RAM
Software-wise, there are all the additional UI functionality and features that come with the Dynamic Island, which the iPhone 14 simply does not have. These mostly come in the form of neat real-time information bits about things like your timer, how long until your food deliver arrives, and more.
There is also the fact that the iPhone 15 comes with a 2-year free Roadside Assistance with satellite connectivity, much like the iPhone 14 came with a 2-year free Emergency SOS via satellite.
Camera
A new 48MP main camera and improved camera features
From 12 to 48MP
The iPhone 14 comes with a 12MP main camera that does quite well, but the iPhone 15 adopts a brand new 48MP image sensor for its primary camera. Users can shoot photos utilizing all 48MP for maximum detail in their shots, but the camera defaults to a 24MP image that balances out higher detail and quality with a more practical file size.
A 2x zoom with more detail
One thing that has sorely been missing from Apple’s entry-level flagship was a telephoto camera. Well, with the much higher megapixel count, the iPhone 15 can crop in on the main sensor and achieve 2x zoom with quality similar to a real dedicated telephoto camera. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, zooms in digitally, which usually results in deteriorated quality, although Apple does quite well on the software side to still make it look good.
Tweaked Night and HDR modes
Apple has made the colors more vivid and details sharper when shooting in Night Mode. Additionally, HDR mode should now produce more true-to-life colors and a more natural balance between light and dark areas in the image.
Audio Quality and Haptics
Apple’s iPhones are known for having some of the best speakers you can find on a phone. That statement stands true for the iPhone 14, and given that Apple did not mention anything in particular about this aspect of the phone, so should the iPhone 15. We will let you know more when we get to pit this two bad boys against each other and test out their speakers first hand. The same can be applied to the haptics.
Battery Life and Charging
An unexpected upgrade
Prior to the announcement, there were some rumors saying we would see larger battery sizes with the iPhone 15 series, but those didn’t turn out to be true. We expect to see the same battery life that the iPhone 14 boasts, which would last most users a full day, with some left for the next in some cases.
Also, yes, the iPhone 15 comes with a USB-C charging port unlike the iPhone 14 and all other iPhones before it, but the charging speeds remain as those on the iPhone 14. That means 20W wired and 15W with MagSafe wireless charging.
Specs Comparison
|iPhone 15
|iPhone 14
|Size, weight
|5.81 x 2.81 x 0.30 in, 6.0 oz (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm, 171 grams)
|5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 in, 6.07 oz (146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm, 172 grams)
|Screen
|6.1″ OLED, 60Hz, 2000 nits peak brightness, 1600 peak HDR brightness
|6.1″ OLED, 60Hz, 1200 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|A16 Bionic
4nm
|A15 Bionic
5nm
|RAM, Storage
|6/128GB
6/256GB
6/512GB
–
LPDDR5*
|6/128GB
6/256GB
6/512GB
–
LPDDR4X
|Cameras
|48MP main
12MP ultra
–
12MP front
|12MP main
12MP ultra
–
12MP front
|Charging
|USB-C
20W wired
15W MagSafe
|Lightning connector
20W wired
15W MagSafe
Summary and Final Verdict
So, should you buy yourself an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 14? Well, until we get to spend some time with the new generation we can’t say for sure. It seems as though it largely depends on how much better that new main camera is, and whether the new camera features are enough to validate a purchase.
Of course, there is also the matter of the USB-C port, but at this stage it just feels like an afterthought when you factor in the lack of utilization. After all, it does not come with faster charging or transfer speeds, so the only thing it has going for it is its compatibility.
