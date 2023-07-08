Is Google Fi’s international roaming feature worth it?

Google Fi Wireless has become a top choice for international roaming, expanding the options beyond the big three postpaid carriers. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into how Google Fi international roaming works, including its costs and whether it’s worth it. We will also explore alternative options worth considering. Let’s dive in.

Google Fi offers exceptional international access, with specific benefits depending on the plan you choose. Among all the plans, Fi Wireless Unlimited Plus offers the best international perks, including unlimited talk, text, and data in the US, Mexico, Canada, and over 200 other countries. Take a look at the breakdown below:

– Simply Unlimited: $50/month, no international calling or texting included.

– Unlimited Plus: $65/month, free texting and calls in 50 destinations, and $0.20 per minute for calls in all other regions.

– Flexible: $20/month for talk and text, $10 per gigabyte for data, $0.20 per minute for calls, and free texts.

While the basic Unlimited option does not include roaming, the Flexible plan does. Users can access data for $10 per gigabyte while traveling in over 200 supported countries.

So, is Google Fi Wireless international roaming a good deal? Absolutely. It is the best-prepaid carrier for international data, even surpassing US Mobile, which offers up to 10GB of international data on its highest plan level. Most other prepaid carriers either offer nothing or extremely limited international options. For example, Mint Mobile has an expensive UpRoam program.

In comparison to postpaid carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, Google Fi does offer better international data options. Here’s a quick rundown of the international features provided by these carriers:

– Verizon: Offers unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada, reduced speeds after 2GB, unlimited texting to over 200 countries, and international data packages at a high cost.

– T-Mobile: Offers perks with Go5G Plus, such as in-flight connections, call rates in over 215 countries, unlimited texts, and 15GB of high-speed data in 215+ countries.

– AT&T: Provides unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada, Mexico, and 19 Latin American countries, as well as an international day pass.

While all postpaid carriers have international options, Google Fi Wireless stands out with its Unlimited Plus plan, providing the same access without extra charges. The Flexible plan also allows users to access data at $10 per gigabyte, just like in the US.

Now, the question arises: should you opt for Google Fi international rates or go with a local SIM card? The answer depends on your destination. In many cases, getting a local SIM card proves to be cheaper, except in countries like Canada with high phone rates. However, the convenience of Google Fi cannot be overstated. You can simply arrive at your destination and immediately use your phone without researching local SIM card providers or rushing to buy one. Additionally, you can pause Google Fi service anytime, making it ideal for frequent travelers. While some international users have attempted to use Fi locally, it often leads to a suspension of data.

An obstacle to the convenience of Google Fi Wireless international rates is the increasing availability of e-SIM support among prepaid carriers. This enables easy switching between carriers without physical SIM cards in countries that support this technology. However, this option requires additional research and might not be worth the extra effort.

To conclude, Google Fi is an excellent carrier for international travel, offering unmatched international data options. While local SIM cards may be cheaper in certain cases, the convenience and flexibility of Google Fi’s services make it a top choice for frequent travelers.





